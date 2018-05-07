G-Eazy Arrested for Assault, Cocaine Possession

Rapper G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, has reportedly been arrested for cocaine possession and assault.

TMZ reports that the 28-year-old was said to be behaving erratically at a nightclub in Stockholm, Sweden which caught the attention of the club’s security.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Security reportedly approached G-Eazy about his belligerent behavior, but rather than comply he allegedly began to throw punches at them.

The outlet reports that he was detained by law enforcement, who discovered the cocaine in his pocket, allegedly.

A source reportedly went on to say that G-Eazy was “taken into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics.”

Additionally, there are reportedly videos circulating online that show G-Eazy, along with Halsey — who is his girlfriend — and fellow hip-hop star Sean Kingston, handing out shots.

TMZ reports that they have reached out to representatives for the rapper but have yet to hear back.

G-Eazy is in Europe for his “The Beautiful & The Damned” tour, of which the Stockholm date was the very first concert. No word at this time on whether or not his arrest will affect the remaining tour dates, which are scheduled to included stops in Berlin and Paris.

This appears to be G-Eazy’s first run in with the law, though he was reportedly caught snorting cocaine off of a naked woman’s body at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2016, as reported by Daily Beast.

Earlier in 2018, his pop-star girlfriend Halsey was photographed in a compromising situation, as she appeared to be snorting cocaine while at a yacht party, per Hot New Hip-Hop.

Later, in an interview, G-Eazy seemed to confirm the rumors, saying, “It’s New Year’s Day, it’s Miami… what do you think I’m doing?”

During that same interview, the rapper spoke about his past experience with substance addiction, after being asked about his references to drugs and alcohol in his songs.

“I don’t know if its recreation or if you’re trying to escape something?” he was asked.

“Well, I think that’s a blurry line, its not black and white,” G-Eazy replied. “I think sometimes the line between recreation or just tapping in turns into leaning on or depending on or escaping from.” He was then asked,”What gets you out of that dark hole?”

“It’s a balance, it’s a vicious cycle, I’m not gonna lie,” the rapper explained. “Sometimes I’ll just be smooth and tap out for a couple weeks and just be.”