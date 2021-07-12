Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With Disco Take on Bee Gees Cover

✖

The Foo Fighters just surprised fans with their own take on an iconic disco song in a new Bee Gees cover. The Grammy-winning rock band just delivered a guitar-driven version of "You Should Be Dancing," a Bee Gees tune that hit the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart back in 1976. The track is also one of only six Bee Gees songs included on the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever.

For their spin on the classic song, the Foo Fighters maintain the bass-heavy beat the propelled the original, but they put an edgier tone on it by pushing the guitars way up. Drummer Taylor Hawkins' helps bring the song's groove into the 21st Century by adding a few drum rolls in while perfectly serving as the backbone of the song with a groovy rhythm. As for the vocals, it's obviously tough to capture the sheer talent and skill of the Bee Gees, but Dave Grohl, aided by the help of some terrific backup singers, pulls it off nicely.

Grohl previously spoke to BBC Radio 2 about the band deciding to do a Bee Gees cover, and he explained why exactly they chose "You Should Be Dancing." The frontman explained: “Somebody said, ​'Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth – the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ​'Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?'"

He continued, "And someone was just like, ​'OK… how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: ​'Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.'" Grohl then went on to recall, "We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​'OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…' and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!"

In addition to the new cover tune, fans of Grohl can catch him on his new Paramount+ series, From Cradle to Stage. The docu-series follows Grohl and his mother as they share their experience over the course of his career, while also speaking with other major music artists and their mothers about how their relationships have evolved as well. Paramount+ is offering a free trial subscription to Paramount+ here, which offers a seven-day no-cost experience of all the incredible content available.