Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit

Flo Rida is $82 million dollars richer. The Florida native, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, who became famous for his 2007 breakout single "Low," won his case against the energy drink, Celsius. He sued the company, alleging breach of contract amid the belief the company was hiding money from their original deal. A judge agreed with him. Flo Rida has to prove to the court that the company violated the conditions of an endorsement deal they made, which the rapper says he helped to launch the company. "Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family," Flo Rida told The Associated Press. "And then when it comes down to the success of today, they just forgot about me." He claimed the company didn't renew their contract when they began to earn real money, which he says wouldn't have been possible without his likeness attached.

Flo Rida's partnership as a brand ambassador for Celsius began in 2014 and lasted until 2018. He says he was a key piece in the company's brand development, growth, and expansion. Since then, the company has launched a powder product and a new product line called Celsius Heat in conjunction with what they were doing with Flo Rida's endorsement. The company has continued to sell and collect profits for its powder-form products since the endorsement ended, with Flo Rida not receiving any of the revenue.

Celsius argued that they reached their peak after their endorsement deal with Flo Rida ended and that their success is due to other business decisions that contributed to increased sales and stock. Despite the verdict, they can appeal.

The ruling is a huge one considering Flo Rida originally claimed he was owed only $30K for the contract breach. But as the brand grew bigger, he felt he was owed much more.