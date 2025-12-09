Famed Metal Musician ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Being T-Boned in Hit-and-Run Crash

One popular metal musician is feeling “pretty lucky to be alive” after a recent hit-and-run that resulted in his vehicle flipping.

Metalcore drummer Ben Koller, who currently plays in the band Converge, posted a photo on Instagram yesterday of a severely damaged and overturned car in the middle of the road.

“Nice little Sunday. They t-boned me and fled the scene,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Thankfully, the other driver ended up getting caught.

“Luckily their bumper flew off and had the license plate on it. I’m somehow walking and talking and pretty lucky to be alive,” he wrote. “Don’t waste a second this thing could be over at any second and it’s completely out of your control.”

He then joked that “god wants me to finish my work at @heavymusiccollective” with a laughing emoji, a foundation dedicated to getting metal artists paid for their work.

“ok bye see you at saddest day fest,” he concluded, before following up with a comment thanking Toyota for “saving my life.”

Saddest Day Fest is a one-day music festival held by the band in Boston, named after their 1996 song “The Saddest Day.” Coalesce, Soul Glo, Year of the Knife, Stress Positions, Touche Amore, Hope Conspiracy, and Wormwood will all perform at the festival as well, which takes place December 13. You can buy tickets here.