Elton John Fans Shower Him With Well Wishes After He Breaks Down in Tears for Cutting Concert Short Due to Pneumonia

Fans are sending their well-wishes to Elton John this weekend after he revealed his walking pneumonia diagnosis. The singer is severely ill in the midst of his Elton Farewell Tour, and he had to cut his latest performance short. Far from being disappointed, fans are feeling sympathetic towards the acclaimed musician.

John shed a few tears on stage in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday before revealing just how sick he is. Fans forgave him for cutting the show a bit short, and he soon shared the love on social media as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to thank everyone who attended the [Elton Farewell Tour] gig in Auckland tonight,” John wrote. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx”

John reportedly managed to perform just 14 songs where he usually plays about 25 per show. However, fans had compassion for the singer, saying that they would not want him to strain himself on their account. Many were even made emotional by his speech, and by how much it clearly pained him to let them down.

Here is how fans responded to John‘s emotional apologies over the weekend.

‘Total Professional’

“I don’t know how much longer I can sing. I’ll try, but I’ve got nothing left.”



Then belts out Candle in the Wind, with pneumonia. Total professional.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/tywPhEjW40 — Tim McCready 🇳🇿 (@Tim_McCready) February 16, 2020

Fans shared videos from the crowd showing how hard John was working to perform in spite of his illness. That included the moment he ended the concert, causing many to praise his professionalism and dedication to fans.

‘The Show Must Go On’

Elton mate, your health is so important. Thank you for giving it your all!! But stay healthy for your boys and David. You say the show must go on but tonight you rest up and take all the time you need. You, your family always come first. Us, your fans will always be here xx — Amoreena John (@AmoreenaJohn) February 16, 2020

In many ways, John’s illness gave new meaning to the old saying “the show must go on.” Fans assured him that they had gotten their money’s worth, but he must take care of himself so that the next audience could get the same. They urged him to consider his long-term health.

‘Loved Every Minute’

1 hour 50 isn’t short. — Rob (@RobdaverobDave) February 16, 2020

Some fans were not even disappointed in the length of the concert, which they said lasted nearly two hours as it was. They tweeted that the show was already every they were hoping for.

Well-Wishes

My heart goes to you, Elton. I hope you have a speedy recovery and rest! I’m so proud of you for always giving us your all. Forever grateful for you. — m ︽✵︽ ik (@bellatrixisme) February 16, 2020

Of course, many fans tweeted directly at John, saying they were hoping and praying for him to feel better soon. The singer got plenty of well-wishes to sustain him this weekend.

Chorus

#EltonFarewellTour As Elton left the stage in tears, his voice trashed, the crowd carried on. #classyAuckland pic.twitter.com/JIai6ie6lt — Ken MacQueen (@kmqyvr) February 16, 2020

While John may have left the stadium, the music did not end all at once. A few videos revealed the audience carrying on the show for him, singing his songs in an overwhelming chorus.

‘Should Have Been Recovering’

We love you Elton! What a belter to play a show like that when you should have been recovering at home… Rest up and get well soon 💕 #EltonFarewellTour #NZlovesElton #sendinglove pic.twitter.com/yooNIWvOh0 — Laura Sutherland (@kiddr_7) February 16, 2020

Some fans even lightly admonished John for performing at all this weekend, saying he should have been recovering instead. They were still grateful that he showed up, however, and his dedication to them made a big impact on their opinions of him.

‘Keep Going’

Had a fucking amazing time at the #EltonFarewellTour concert, keep going strong dude pic.twitter.com/7zTAW8mJbJ — frog man (@squixshii) February 16, 2020

Finally, fans gave John encouragement to carry on with his tour in case he needed it. They urged him to rally from his illness and get to the next show, as they felt others needed to see the spectacle they had witnessed.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour continues this week, with no shows canceled at the time of this writing. He remains in Australia throughout February and into next month, then returns to North America at the end of March. Ticket info is available on John’s website.