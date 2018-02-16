Elton John Stunned and Silenced After Getting Hit in Mouth by Mardi Gras Beads

Elton John is still standing after being hit in the mouth with what looked like Mardi Gras beads — but he was shaken by the bizarre incident at his Wednesday night concert in Las Vegas.

The 70-year-old performer was in the middle of singing “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” at his Caesar’s Palace gig when a set of Mardi Gras beads came flying at him and hit him in the mouth.

Although his band kept rocking, he looked stunned and immediately stopped singing. Aides rushed to his side with a cloth as he wiped his mouth and checked his teeth for an injury, leaving the song lyric-less for around 30 seconds.

After the rocker had composed himself, he resumed singing and playing the piano, much to the audience’s delight.

TMZ reports that he had just invited the first row to come on stage and that one of those fans tossed the beads.

John reportedly recently canceled two of his Las Vegas residency performances so that he could attend the upcoming Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

In January, the “Rocket Man” singer announced via a live stream his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which will begin this fall in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Broadcasting live from New York City following an opening video reliving some of his greatest moments, John sang hits including “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing” before making the big announcement.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” John told host Anderson Cooper, pointing to his two children with husband David Furnish the major reasons for his decision.

“My life has changed,” the music man explained. “My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family.”

John shared that his children will join him on the tour, and will be 10 and eight years old when the trek concludes. He noted that he’s been touring since 1970, and that his final tour will take around three years to complete.

“That doesn’t mean to say I’m not going to be creative, but I’m not going to travel anymore,” he added, noting that he’ll hopefully be writing more records and musicals after taking a well-deserved break.

“I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home,” he said. “I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper,” he said. “I want to go out with a bang.”