Dolores O’Riordan’s Final Vocals Featured on The Cranberries New Album

Less than two months after Dolores O’Riordan’s death, the remaining members of The Cranberries have announced they will release two new albums with vocals from the late 46-year-old singer.

In a statement on their website, Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan confirmed they will move forward with a plan to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing it So Why Can’t We, though they “put the entire project on hold” after O’Riordan’s unexpected passing.

“We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly remastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album,” the band wrote in a joint statement on their website.

“We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores’ passing in January we put the entire project on hold,” they continued.

But after careful consideration, the group “decided to finish what we started.”

“We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead a finish it,” they added. “So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.”

The remaining members of the band confirmed they will also be “completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals.”

“All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year. We will keep you all up to date as things progress,” they wrote.

O’Riordan, who led The Cranberries as lead vocalist to international fame with hits like “Zombie,” died suddenly in a London hotel room on Jan. 15. She was laid to rest alongside her father, Terence, At Caherelly Cemetery in County Limerick later that month.

A number of tests have been carried out to establish the musician’s cause of death, and an official inquest is continuing in London. The results are expected to be gathered in completion by April 3.