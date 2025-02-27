Disney Broadway Star Shares His Journey From Shy Kid to Mufasa in ‘The Lion King’ (Exclusive)

Did you know you can experience a taste of Broadway at Walt Disney World? As part of EPOCT’s annual International Festival of the Arts, guests are treated to a special treat: Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Stars from Disney Broadway shows put on a dazzling show of special tunes taken from the movies and brought to life on the big stage, featuring showstopping hits from Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Tarzan and Newsies and more!

While participating in Celebrate Soufully’s Black History Month Family Reunion, PopCulture.com witnessed the magic of Ashley Brown, who starred on Mary Poppins on Broadway, and Alton Fitzgerald White, the latter is the longest-running actor to play Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, having performed in over 4,300 shows around the world. He took time to speak to media attendees about his journey from the housing projects to Broadway.

The Cincinnati native grew up as the youngest of seven children, and the only boy in his family. A shy child, he was always drawn to entertainment, particularly variety shows. He knew he had a voice, but was too afraid to showcase his talent. “I joined the choir when I was younger because I didn’t have to audition,” he told us frankly. His voice has undertones of gospel and jazz. It’s soothing yet strong, making him a perfect fit for theater and Broadway.

He didn’t have the courage to start singing solo until he was forced to sing a solo in church. In high school, he began participating in musical theater. It was his teachers and television that validated him. Performing became an escape from his reality.

He’d later major in musical theater in college, where he was one of the only minority students in the program. Despite some rejection and harsh criticism, he says he knew the arts was his passion because he wasn’t frustrated or discouraged when he heard no’s. Through much practice, his confidence continued to grow over the years. He’s since starred in six hit Broadway shows, including The Color Purple.

As for his advice for anyone with similar aspirations, he says it’s all about what’s within oneself. “If you can dream it, you can do it,” he said firmly. To learn more about White’s journey, read his book My Pride: Mastering Life’s Daily Performance.