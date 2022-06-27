Depeche Mode's Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher Cause of Death Revealed

Depeche Mode's Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher died one month ago, and his cause of death has now been revealed. In a statement shared on the band's social media, remaining members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore shared that Fletcher died of an aortic dissection. The two also explained that Fletcher's family gave their consent for the news to be shared publicly.

"We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we've seen from all of you over the last few weeks," Depeche Mode wrote. "It's incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you. As you can imagine, it's been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least. But we've seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy's family has too." They continued, "A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy's family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering."

The group then offered some details about Fletcher's memorial. "We had a celebration of Andy's life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs," they explained. "Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy's and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off."

Depeche Mode's statement concluded, "So thank you for all of the love you've shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you'll be missed, but certainly not forgotten." Fletcher was 60 years old at the time of his death.

Depeche Mode is an electronic rock/synthpop band that was formed in Essex, England in 1980 by Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Vince Clarke. Less than two months after the band released their 1981 debut album — Speak & Spell — Clarke exited and they were joined by Alan Wilder, who remained with the group until the mid-90s. Over their four decades in the music industry, Depeche Mode has released 14 full-length studio albums, with 1990's Violator often being heralded as their greatest achievement and a profoundly influential electronic album. The album featured widely popular songs such as "Personal Jesus," "Enjoy the Silence," and "Policy of Truth."