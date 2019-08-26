Dem Franchize Boyz member Gerald “Buddie” Tiller has passed away from a bout with cancer according to TMZ. The group confirmed the passing, as did producer Jermaine Dupri who signed the group in 2005.

Dem Franchize Boyz Rapper Buddie Dies from Cancer https://t.co/KtHIGVS5d0 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2019

The group posted about the loss of Buddie in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“R.I.P. Buddie you Will be Missed,” the caption on the post read along with a hashtag featuring the group’s name.

The group is best known for their hit “Lean wit it, Rock wit it” from 2005, released shortly after joining Dupri’s So So Def record label according to TMZ.

According to XXL, several notable names in the hip hop community offered their condolences at the rapper’s passing. Da Brat shared photos of the rapper with the hashtag “RIP Buddy,” honoring her former label mate.

The outlet adds that details on the passing are “scarce” but the rapper had been battling cancer for quite a while. The group were together through 2011 and the release of their mixtape titled Voltron and were rumored for a reunion at So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour before it as canceled.

The group is also known for the song “I Think They Like Me,” which appeared alongside “Lean wit it, Rock wit it” on Dem Franchize Boyz debut album. They also teamed with Korn to do a mash-up of their hit song called “Coming Undone Wit It.”

Buddie is the latest loss from the rap world in 2019. His death follows the tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle, Bushwhick Bill, Tech 9 and Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret.