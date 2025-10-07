Cyndi Lauper Announces Concert Residency Despite Recent Farewell Tour

It seems like Cyndi Lauper still just wants to have fun.

Despite retiring from touring forever at the end of August, the singer doesn’t plan to give up performing forever.

Lauper announced earlier today that she’d be hosting a residency in Las Vegas next year on her Instagram page.

“Vegas will become ‘Cyn City’ next spring, when I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed my Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time,” she said in the post.

She already effectively advertised the residency yesterday when her farewell tour was spotlighted during a two-hour special last night on CBS. A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl was filmed on August 29 and 30, the last two nights of her yearlong tour, and was shown on TV last night to universal acclaim.

The residency will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas, with six nights of shows from April 24 to May 2.

Recently, it was announced that Lauper would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8, alongside 13 other music legends.

Tickets go on sale for the first block of shows this Friday at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST.