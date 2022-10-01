Coolio Missed Major TV Gig Before His Death

Coolio was seemingly in good health before his passing, so much so that he was still touring. The rapper died unexpectedly at the age of 59 on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend in LA. Reports reveal he was in the area to take care of business for his passport as he was preparing to visit Germany in the days ahead. But as it turns out, it wasn't the only thing on his plate. TMZ reports he was set to appear on one of Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out. Sources told the media outlet he was scheduled to appear in Atlanta to film an episode of the show Tuesday, Sept. 20 but he was forced to cancel last minute.

As it turns out, show producers worked for a long time to make it happen, but his travel plans changed at the last minute, and he couldn't get a flight to Atlanta that would accommodate the taping. Coolio was reportedly a huge fan of the show and was bummed he couldn't participate. Valentina Nicolette, who booked Coolio for the gig, told TMZ he was also planning to perform his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise" during his time on the show. The single was part of the soundtrack for the film Dangerous Minds, a story about a teacher who changes the course of underprivileged and at-risk teens starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Just a week before his passing, the rapper performed alongside his friend Vanilla Ice at a concert in Texas. Both performers were longtime friends, having shared the stage for the past six years as part of the "I Love The 90s" concert series. The show features popular acts from the decade. The two hit the stage in Cypress, TX which ended up being Coolio's last show.

Since learning of Coolio's death, Vanilla Ice told TMZ he's been having trouble mourning, noting that he's "still in shock and freaking out." The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper shared a video of the two on stage together, where Coolio and he freestyled a few rhymes. Coolio performed a 45-minute set. They hung out in Ice's dressing room, with footage of Coolio smiling and talking about life. The last thing Coolio said to Vanilla Ice was, "See you tomorrow, homie."

Coolio lived in Las Vegas. He was a father of six. The rapper was also married once from 1996-2000.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in LA County in 1963, Coolio achieved mainstream success in the 90s. His most popular hit was a single for the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, a song called "Gangster's Paradise." He also performed the theme song "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the 1996 Nickelodeon television teen comedy series, Kenan & Kel.