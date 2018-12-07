Complete List of Grammy 2019 Nominations

The nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning, with plenty of both fan-favorite and critically acclaimed artists getting nods from The Recording Academy.

Singers Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe announced the nominees in the top Grammy categories.

The 2019 Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10. It will mark the show’s return to Los Angeles after airing in New York in 2018. In the past 20 years, it has aired in Los Angeles 18 times and New York City twice.

Watch the Recording Academy’s 61st Annual Grammy Awards live on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

SONG OF THE YEAR

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon MiacFarlane

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib

“In My Blood ” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

BEST ALBUMS, BY CATEGORY

BEST R&B ALBUM:

Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osbourne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBride

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgrave

Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trama — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST ALBUMS, BY CATEGORY (continued)

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With the Metropolel Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM:

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM:

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers

BEST COMEDY ALBUM:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

BEST SONG, BY CATEGORY

BEST ROCK SONG:

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black Panther

“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

