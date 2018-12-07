Complete List of Grammy 2019 Nominations

The nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning, with plenty of both fan-favorite and critically acclaimed artists getting nods from The Recording Academy.
Singers Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe announced the nominees in the top Grammy categories.
The 2019 Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10. It will mark the show’s return to Los Angeles after airing in New York in 2018. In the past 20 years, it has aired in Los Angeles 18 times and New York City twice.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
SONG OF THE YEAR
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon MiacFarlane
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib
“In My Blood ” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
BEST ALBUMS, BY CATEGORY
BEST R&B ALBUM:
Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osbourne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBride
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgrave
Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trama — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM:
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST ALBUMS, BY CATEGORY (continued)
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With the Metropolel Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM:
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM:
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM:
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers
BEST COMEDY ALBUM:
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
BEST SONG, BY CATEGORY
BEST ROCK SONG:
“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black Panther
“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” — Fisher
“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
