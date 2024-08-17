Classic Rock Singer Dies From Alzheimer's Disease: Greg Kihn Was 75

Greg Kihn, the rocker behind the hits "Jeopardy" and "The Breakup Song," has died. His passing was revealed via a press release on his official site, confirming he had died after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 75.

Kihn was born in 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland, showing an interest in music early on and moving to San Francisco to expand his musical career. He had his global break in the 1980s with his songs "Jeopardy" and "The Breakup Song." Outside of music, he was a former morning radio host for KFOX for 17 years, also hosting a syndicated nighttime radio show nationwide.

Away from music, the obituary sheds light on some of his more peculiar interests and his charity work. He published six novels and several short stories, bred rare praying mantis, and worked with Operation Care and Comfort and other organizations.

His success is likely best defined by his status of having "Weird Al" Yankovic parody his song. Yankovic covered "Jeopardy" with his game show-influenced parody "I Lost on Jeopardy." Kihn also had a cameo in the video for the parody, alongside Jeopardy! announcer Don Pardo, former host Art Fleming, and radio host Dr. Demento.

Yankovic posted a photo and short rest in peace to Kihn on his Instagram page. He is survived by his wife, Jay Arafiles-Kihn, son Ryan, daughter Alexis and several grandchildren. He also has a sister, Laura Otremba.