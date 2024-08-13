Longtime SAGA guitarist Ian Crichton is recovering after suffering a painful injury. The musician, 68, has been forced to step back from the group and will miss several of SAGA's upcoming concerts after he broke his leg and foot, the Canadian prog-rock band shared in a statement to social media.

"We regret to inform you that our legendary mate, Ian Crichton, has unfortunately broken his foot/leg and went in for treatment last Friday," SAGA announced. "We've been informed that it will take around 6-8 weeks for Ian to recover, and we'll provide a further update around that time. Please join us in wishing Ian plenty of rest and a swift recovery."

Due to his injuries, Crichton will no longer be able to perform with the group throughout SAGA's shows across the next few weeks. However, the band noted that they are "acutely aware of the significant efforts our fans and partners have put into these shows. They added that they are "determined not to let any of you down" and "on our toes, excited for the challenge, and eager to see how it all unfolds... As you can imagine, the past few days have been challenging as we explored our options."

SAGA said that their "very own bass boss, Dusty Chesterfield, has graciously offered to stand in for Ian." Chesterfield previously stepped in for Crichton's brother, SAGA co-founder and bassist Jim Crichton, in August 2018. SAGA also revealed that Chesterfield invited his friend and long-time collaborator, Michael 'Mike' Borkosky, to join us for these upcoming shows.

"Not only is Mike a Prog fan, but he's also a multi-talented pro who has toured with Alannah Myles, Sass Jordan, Melanie Doane, and currently with Rough Trade/ Carole Pope and JD Fortune Rocks INXS," the group said. "We're incredibly proud of Dusty and Mike for stepping up on such short notice – please give them both a round of encouragement!"

Formed in Oakville, Ontario, Canada in 1977, SAGA released their first album in 1978 and ahs gone on to release nearly two dozen albums since. Their latest album, Symmetry, dropped in March 2021. The band currently has shows scheduled throughout August and into October. It's unclear when Crichton will rejoin SAGA, and the group hasn't shared any further updates on his recovery.