Classic Pop Rock Group Announces Reunion

S Club 7 is getting together again to mark the anniversary of the group's founding 25 years ago. According to E! News, The group announced their return Monday during an appearance on BBC's The One Show.

"We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October," Rachel Stevens said during the appearance. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out."

We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October



Sign up before 5pm GMT tomorrow to gain access to PRE-SALE TICKETS via the link in our bio. PRE-SALE opens Wednesday 15th Feb, 10am GMT. GENERAL SALE opens Friday 17th Feb, 10am GMT

The beloved British pop group has had a prior reunion back in 2014, with the original lineup reuniting coming together for BBC's Children in Need telethon in November. The group followed this with a reunion tour in May 2015.

S Club 7's current reunion was teased a bit in advance by the group's social media accounts and an appearance by a few members during the 2023 Brit Awards on Feb. 11, urging viewers to tune in to The One Show.

The group consists of Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee, and Paul Cattermole. "Obviously, we're bringing the late '90s," McIntosh said while Cattermole made clear that the band is still "determining what we're going to put on the set list."

The group was brought together in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, rocketing to the top of the charts with hits like "Bring It All Back," "S Club Party," "Reach," "Don't Stop Movin," and others. They had a slew of TV series, with E! News pointing to S Club 7 in Miami and S Club 7 in L.A., in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

Got a question about the tour? Comment below and two lucky fans will get their question answered at tomorrow's Press Conference, streaming LIVE on Instagram and YouTube Tuesday 14th February at 11am GMT

The group would go through plenty of changes, shortening their name to S Club in 2002 when Cattermole departed, eventually changing to S Club Allstars as members filtered in and out of the group.

"Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done," the group said in a statement announcing the new tour. "We hope everyone can join us for one big party!" The group's tour will kick off in October.