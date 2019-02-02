Christina Aguilera Blasts Eminem After Long-Running Feud: ‘Have Something Else to Talk About’

Christina Aguilera is speaking up about Eminem‘s notorious disses about her.

The 38-year-old pop star dropped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to discuss a variety of topics, and was asked directly about Eminem’s misogynistic lyrics about her over the years.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, first dissed the “Genie In a Bottle” singer in 2000 on his song “The Real Slim Shady.”

“S—, Christina Aguilera better switch me chairs / So I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst / And hear ’em argue over who she gave head to first,” Eminem rapped. “Little b— put me on blast on MTV / ‘Yeah, he’s cute, but I think he’s married to Kim, hee-hee’ / I should download her audio on MP3 / And show the whole world how you gave Eminem VD.”

He then brought Aguilera up again in a 2018 freestyle entitled “Kick Off,” rapping “F— Christina with a plastic spoon / While I bump some G-Funk and blast some Snoop / ‘Cause her double G-cups are massive, huge!”

When asked about these lyrics, Aguilera described Eminem as “thirsty” for attention and seemingly out of new ideas.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s real thirsty,” Christina said. “I don’t know what’s going on there. That’s really in the past and, you know, it was thirsty then, it’s thirsty now. .. It’s not nice to go after anybody, especially a female in this business and now, what we’re looking at and seeing come to the forefront, it’s just, get a new gig. Have something else to talk about.”

Aguilera had previously responded to Eminem’s remarks in the 2002 song “Can’t Hold Us Down,” a track about female empowerment.

“So what am I not supposed to have an opinion,” she sang. “Should I keep quiet just because I’m a woman / Call me a b— cause I speak what’s on my mind / Guess it’s easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled.”

The pop star did not just dish out shade to the infamous rapper. She also did not speak too kindly about her experience as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

“Well I can’t knock it, I mean it was an experience in my life and I think everything has a learning curve and something to be experienced,” she said. “I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images