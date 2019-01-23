Chris Brown Released by French Police Following Alleged Sexual Assault

Chris Brown was released from French police custody Tuesday without being charged after being detained on rape accusations earlier in the day, according to the Associated Press.

The singer, 29, and two other people, reported to be Brown’s bodyguard and friend, were released at around 10 p.m. local time, and the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Shortly before being released, Brown made his feelings about the allegations known on Instagram, posting an image featuring the text, “This B— Lyin’” and the caption, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP (sic)! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL (sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Brown was initially detained after a 24-year-old woman claimed he assaulted her and raped her on the night of Jan. 15 at Le Crystal and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, as first reported by TMZ.

The performer has a long list of legal infractions over the last decade, many of which have featured violence against woman.

In February 2009, he pleaded guilty to an assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he was sentenced to five years of probation and 1,400 hours of community service and counseling.

In 2017, Brown’s former girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a permanent restraining order against him after she claimed he had punched her, pushed her down stairs and threatened her.

In 2012, Brown violated his restraining order taken out by Rihanna, attending a party where she was, later throwing a chair at a window in anger after being asked about the incident by Good Morning America interviewer Robin Roberts.

In 2013, he was arrested for felony assault in Washington D.C. after he and his bodyguard were involved in a fight with two men outside of a hotel, later having that charge reduced to misdemeanor and spending just 36 hours in jail. That same year, his probation was revoked after an alleged hit-and-run in Los Angeles and ejected from a rehab facility after exhibiting violent behavior. He was subsequently sentenced to three months at an anger management center.

In March 2014, he was arrested again after being removed from a court-mandated facility, being sent to jail in May and sentenced to 131 days on probation violation.

After being released early in June 2014, he had his probation revoked in January after he violated the terms by leaving Los Angeles County to perform at a night club where five people were shot during a fight.

In August 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assault after a standoff with police with a deadly weapon after a woman alleged he had threatened her. In July 2018, Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on a felony battery warrant.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com