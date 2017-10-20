Here’s What Chester Bennington Left Behind for His Kids

Chester Bennington made sure to take care of his six children in his will, even including provisions that they see each other on a regular basis so they all know they are part of a loving family.

According to the will, which was obtained by TMZ Thursday, the late Linkin Park singer left instructions to the trustee of his family trust to make sure his children have travel expenses covered.

"I request that my children's mothers or Guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my Spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family," the will reads.

TMZ reports that how much money Bennington left for his family is being kept sealed. However, he made his widow, Talinda Bennington, the executor of his will.

His former business manager, Jonathan Schwartz, is an alternative executor, even though he's now in prison on wire fraud charges and was accused of embezzling from Alanis Morrissette, Beyonce Knowles, Mariah Carey and other celebrity clients.

Bennington died on July 20 at age 41. He was survived by his wife and children from three different relationships. He had a son with Elka Brand in 1996, and adopted her other son. He also had a daughter with his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit. He had three children with Talinda.