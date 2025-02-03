Chappell Roan’s Grammys Performance of ‘Pink Pony Club’ Draws Ecstatic Reaction

Chappell Roan brought the “Pink Pony Club” to the 2025 Grammy Awards Sunday night. Nominated in six categories this year, the Midwest Princess, 26, transformed the Grammy’s stage into a Western-themed jamboree as she got the celebrity audience on their feet during her debut performance at the awards show, where some declared “a superstar was born.”

“I grew up in southwest Missouri in a small town called Willard. I felt very isolated. It felt like I was never good enough because I was gay. I think my younger self really needed a girl like me to look up to,” Roan, who was introduced by Olivia Rodrigo, said in a pre-taped video, before she went on to say that “‘Pink Pony Club’ is my love letter to L.A. I love this city. L.A. gave me the courage to be myself because ultimately it is where I feel the most free.”

Roan began her Grammy’s performance atop a giant pink pony surrounded by an army of rodeo clowns. Decked out in bedazzled cowboy boots, fringe, and a glittery cowboy hat, the singer danced and ran across the stage as she showed her pride in the LGBTQ+ community with pink, blue, and white flags waving in the background, a nod to trans rights.

The performance of the track, from her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, brought the crowd to their feet, with celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Kelsea Ballerini, and Alicia Keys spotted in the crowd belting out the lyrics. Viewers watching from home also didn’t shy away from expressing their excitement, one person writing online, “Her vocals, her energy, and that ICONIC vibe – unforgettable!” Somebody else said the performance was “iconic,” as a third person wrote, “Having every celebrity in the audience sing the bridge for you, power!”

Her 2025 Grammy’s performance marked the latest highlight in Roan’s meteoric rise over the past year. The Missouri native catapulted to stardom after her debut album started gaining traction with songs like “Pink Pony Club,” “HOT-TO-GO,” and “Femininomenon.” The singer, who followed the album with the single “Good Luck, Babe!,” went on to draw record crowds at festivals. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess went on to enter the Billboard 200 in April, and later the Billboard 100. “Pink Pony Club,” meanwhile, has spent 32 weeks on chart and currently sits at No. 46, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Heading into Sunday night’s 67th Grammy Awards, Roan had six nominations under her belt, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Good Luck, Babe!,” Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She wound up taking home the award for Best New Artist, where she was nominated alongside Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.