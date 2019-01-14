Celine Dion Pulls R. Kelly Collaboration From Streaming Services in Midst of Investigation

Celine Dion has pulled her R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services in the midst of a sexual assault investigation against the R&B singer.

TMZ reports that Dion is having the 1998 track “I’m Your Angel,” a song that she and Kelly recorded together and appeared on Dion’s holiday album These are Special Times.

The tune hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, then going on to spend six weeks in that spot. It was also certified platinum, selling more than 1.5 million copies. and was nominated for a Grammy award.

The move comes after the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries from Lifetime shed new light on the many accusations of sexual assault and misconduct that have mounted against the “Trapped in the Closet” singer.

Dion is not the only singer to pull a collaboration with Kelly from streaming services, as Lady Gaga recently pulled the song “Do What U Want (With My Body).”

In a message posted to social media, Gaga explained her decision to removed the song, and also apologized to her fans for recording the song in the first place.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” Gaga said in her statement. “What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible.”

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life,” she added. “My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative, because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.”

“The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body),’ I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” Gaga continued. “If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in—or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation—to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been through.”

“I intend to remove this song off iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again,” she asserted. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”

At this time, Dion does not appear to have commented on the decision to pull their collaboration.