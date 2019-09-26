Celine Dion Postpones Multiple Shows Following Illness

Celine Dion began her Courage World Tour in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Sept. 18, but the star has announced she is now postponing multiple shows due to falling ill after suffering a throat virus. The Montreal Gazette reports that Dion’s shows scheduled for Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada have been now rescheduled to Nov. 18, 19, 20 and 21. The concert promoter says that Dion is hoping to recover in time to perform her two other scheduled dates in Montreal on Oct. 4 and 5.

“Under strict orders from her doctor, Céline must take a week of rest to recuperate completely, and intends to take the stage at the Bell Centre on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, as planned,” concert promoter Evenko said in a statement. “Céline Dion, Concerts West/ AEG Presents and Evenko are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Those who had tickets to the rescheduled shows will have their tickets automatically validated for the new dates.

After resuming performances, Dion will take her tour to the United States beginning on Oct. 18 with a series of shows before heading back to Canada for the rescheduled dates. The tour runs through April 2020 in Canada and the U.S. before moving abroad to Europe through September 2020.

The tour promotes Dion’s upcoming album, Courage, which will be released on Nov. 15. The Canadian star has already released four songs from the project — “Flying on My Own,” which she debuted at the close of her Las Vegas residency in June, and “Courage,” “Lying Down” and “Imperfections,” which were released last week.

On Sept. 26, the 51-year-old shared the music video for “Imperfections,” with the black-and-white clip finding Dion on set of a photo shoot wearing various high fashion outfits including a striped and polka-dotted ensemble with a top hat and a dark dress with a long train and large ballooned sleeves.

Courage is Dion’s first English-language studio album in six years and will feature 16 songs, with 20 on the deluxe edition. Her current tour is her first in over a decade, as she was performing her residency in Vegas for eight years.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alice Chiche