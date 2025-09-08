Carrie Underwood’s Weekly ‘Sunday Night Football’ Paycheck is Absolutely Shocking

Football fans aren’t the only ones who are waiting all day for Sunday night.

Anyone who’s ever watched Sunday Night Football on NBC in the last decade-plus knows that each game opens with Carrie Underwood singing “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” a version of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You” that declares football fans are ready to “get up and cheer” as “Sunday Night Football’s kicking into high gear.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new report says that Underwood has been paid $1 million every week since she began singing the SNF anthem in 2013. That’s a pretty hefty paycheck to pre-record about a minute of singing each season.

Waited all day and ALL SUMMER to hear the SNF anthem! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/F7G9PiM7cr — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2025

“It’s just very glam. It’s always great, it’s always exciting. It’s always fun… It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years,” the singer said in a recent interview.

She said fans love the song, too. “They’ll come up to me, like, on the street and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! I love Sunday night football. That’s my son’s favorite song. The Super Bowl is kind of home to NBC. It’s spectacular. It’s exciting.”

The song is immensely popular everywhere, not just among football fans, so it’s hard to imagine NBC will change it up anytime soon.