Carrie Underwood Cameos in New Kids on the Block's Star-Studded 'House Party' Video

New Kids on the Block made the most of their time at home with their new music video, sharing the clip for their song "House Party" on April 23. The song also includes Jordin Sparks, Naughty by Nature, Big Freedia and Boyz II Men as vocalists and the video included cameos from each artist and other celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Derek Hough, Kid 'n Play and Carrie Underwood. The "Cry Pretty" singer first appears at the 1:37 mark wearing a New Kids on the Block t-shirt and sweatpants with her hair in braids, dancing in a neutral-colored bedroom.

Underwood has shared her love for New Kids on the Block several times in the past, and in 2015, the group serenaded the American Idol winner at their concert in Nashville. Two years later, Underwood appeared on stage during an New Kids on the Block concert to sing "Happy Birthday" to group members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. Knight, Wood and fellow group members Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight and Joey McIntyre also appeared in the "House Party" video from their homes, some singing and others dancing with their families.

The video began with Donnie in front of a space background telling the camera, "For those about to lose their minds, we gotta remember that in the worst of times, we can make the best of times" before the beat kicked in and the group and their famous friends started dancing. Segments include Donnie and wife Jenny McCarthy showing off their impressive dance movies, Scherzinger singing to a feather duster, Sparks recording the song and Mark Wahlberg's two daughters dancing in their kitchen.

"House Party" was written and produced by Donnie Wahlberg and Deekay Music completely over FaceTime and Donnie shared in a press release that he was inspired to write the song while at home during quarantine to help lift people's spirits.

"I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy," he said, via Today. "If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone's day we will do that." Proceeds from the song, including t-shirts available on the band's website, will benefit No Kid Hungry. In addition, the group is auctioning off a tour package to benefit No Kid Hungry that includes two tour stops and a stay on the bus for one night with the band, tickets to a future tour, hotel, airfare for two, a merchandise bundle and access to tour meet and greets.