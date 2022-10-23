Cardi B and Madonna Patch Things up After Near Meltdown Over 'WAP' Tweet

So apparently, there was brief beef between Cardi B and Madonna. It all started on Oct. 22 when Madonna took to Instagram to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her controversial coffee table book, Sex, which featured risque photos of the "Like a Virgin" singer and beyond. "In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she wrote. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic, and the devil."

While she says she received backlash, she listed the names of women in the business now who perform similar acts via their artistry who are praised for it. "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball," before adding a clown emoji. "You're welcome bitches," she concluded. Cardi didn't appreciate the tone.

"I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her," Cardi tweeted on Oct. 23, featuring an interview where she refers to Madonna singer as her "idol." "She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth...These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself."

Luckily, things have since calmed down, after Cardi noted that she shared a "beautiful conversation" with Madonna and deleted her original tweets aimed at the icon. Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee chimed in to note that he was on the call and praised both women for their maturity.

"Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broaden their love for each other," he wrote. Love this [signed a fly on the wall]." Madonna added: "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will," to which Cardi responded, "love you."