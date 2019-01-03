Captain and Tennille’s Daryl Dragon Died From Renal Failure

Musician Daryl Dragon’s died in hospice Wednesday due to renal failure, a spokesman told press when his death was first announced.

The Captain & Tennille producer passed away in Prescott, Arizona with his ex-wife and longtime partner, Toni Tennille by his side at the time of his death. Despite their divorce in 2014, the pair remained close and Tennille moved to Arizona to help care for Dragon.

“He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him, Tennille told press honoring her ex-husband’s memory.

Along with his legacy as a member of The Captain & Tennille, Dragon also was a member of The Beach Boys early in his career.

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love paid tribute to Dragon on Wednesday.

“Daryl Dragon affectionately known as Captain Keyboard was a cherished member of our touring band,” Love told Fox News in a statement. “He was the modest genius whose penchant for sporting a captain’s cap earned him the moniker Captain Keyboard.

“Whether in the studio, on stage or just hanging out, he was loved by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the Beach Boys lead singer, 77, continued. “He was a genius of the keyboard and along with Toni Tennille achieved great success as the Captain & Tennille.

“It’s a sad way to start the New Year hearing of his passing. He gave us ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’: a great thing to remember when we think of him. He left us a great legacy through his music. RIP Captain.”

Love and the other founding members of The Beach Boys, Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, gave Dragon the nickname “Captain” after the musician started playing keyboard for the band in 1967 and started wearing captain hats while performing.

After meeting in 1971, Dragon and Tennille teamed up and started their musical duo career, bringing hit songs like “Muskrat Love,” “Shop Around” and “Love Will Keep Us Together” to the top of the charts.

“#RIP Daryl Dragon, The Captain, a great musician, keyboard player and friend for over 40 years. He took ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’, made it his own with the magic of his playing and her incredible voice. My sympathy to his family and to [Toni Tennille],” tweeted Neil Sedaka, who co-wrote the song that gave The Captain and Tennille a Record of the Year Grammy Award in 1975.