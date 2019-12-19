Camila Cabello’s Past Racist Remarks Resurface, Sparking Apology

Camila Cabello is having to contend with her past online behavior. Earlier this week, a number of the singer’s old posts from Tumblr had resurfaced, which included a number of memes and comments that were openly racist and derogatory. Most of the posts in question were from 2012, when Cabello was in her mid-teens. As noted by E! News, Cabello has addressed all this in a heartfelt apology she posted to social media.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” she wrote in a lengthy, heartfelt message. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

The singer did add that in the years since she’s grown up, which has allowed her to mature and learn from her past mistakes.

“I’m now 22, I’m an adult, and I’ve grown and learned and am conscience and aware of the history and the paint it carries in a way I wasn’t before. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity… My heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate of divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”

“I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that,” the post concluded.

Cabello recently made headlines after she publicly admitted that she’d taken something from Kensington Palace in London while she was hosting a special event honoring exceptional teenagers. The singer confessed that it was nothing but a pencil but still offered an apology to her royal hosts, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“So, I still have it,” Cabello admitted. “I’m sorry, William, and I’m sorry, Kate. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.”