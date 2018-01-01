Britney Spears Stuns in New Year’s Eve Performance

Britney Spears opened up her portion of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with an explosive performance in Las Vegas. Her songs wowed the crowd at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas and those watching at home.

Spears’ residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is ending tonight. Her show has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales since it started in 2013.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Spears told E! News in April. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing, I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

This was the first time Spears performed on the show since 2002, when she was promoting the movie Crossroads and the album Britney.

Although this is the end for Spears’ Piece of Me show, she will still be hitting the stage soon. On Dec. 22, she surprisingly announced a performance at the Smukfest music festival in Denmark on Aug. 8.

That appears to confirm speculation that Spears is planning a world tour for 2018. As MTV U.K. notes, Spears hasn’t performed in Europe in over six years, aside from an appearance at the 2016 Apple Music festival in London.