Brandy Engulfed in Heated Lawsuit Over Alleged Discrimination

Brandy Norwood’s former housekeeper is not happy with the star of the ABC musical drama Queens. The Moesha alum is being accused of firing her longtime housekeeper for allegedly being too old. And according to the employee, she has not been properly compensated for her work and as a result, she’s filed a lawsuit for discrimination. TMZ reports that the woman, who says she is over 60-years-old, was let go from the team in Feb. 2022. Per her legal documents, Brandy bid adieu to the woman because she no longer wanted an “older” housekeeper.

The woman alleges that she was not paid for her final 2 days of work. She is asking for back pay and a lot more. The housekeeper claims she earned $125 a day at Brandy’s Calabasas home for the past 20 years and says in her suit that she did not get her legally required breaks during that time. She wants more than $250,000 in damages.

This is just the latest legal battle the Cinderella actress is up against. She and her stylist were sued back in January by a fashion designer and store owner who claim Brandy failed to return a ring she wore to the American Music Awards. Regarding the housekeeper’s lawsuit, Brandy’s rep says they disagree and will confer with her legal team on how to move forward.

Aside from these two legal issues, Brandy faced two wrongful death lawsuits stemming from a 2007 car crash that left a mother of two dead in 2007. Awatef Aboudihaj died from blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash and her two sons, ages 10 and 14 at the time, also sustained injuries. The suit alleged Brandy drove a Land Rover “recklessly” before it struck Aboudihaj’s Honda. The Honda then slid into the center divider where another car struck Aboudihaj, resulting in the fatal injuries.

Brandy eventually settled, and later hinted that due to her celebrity, she felt she was unfairly punished. All of this occurred despite Brandy being found not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by some of the top experts in the country, per a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

She later told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that the incident left a lasting impact. “Being involved in something that tragic…I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I don’t think that’s something I could ever get over or ever truly understand, but that was one of the worst times in my life.”