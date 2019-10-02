KISS Canceled Concert Due to a Gene Simmons Medical Issue Just Weeks Before Hospitalization

It was recently announced that Gene Simmons has been hospitalized, and the news sheds new light on a previous situation when his iconic rock band KISS had to cancel a concert due to some medical issues the bassist/vocalist was experiencing. Simmons reportedly had surgery to have kidney stones removed, per TMZ, but weeks ago his band had to cancel their Salt Lake City concert due to a similar situation.

In a tweet, Simmons explained, “Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

The new surgery took place on Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, and was reported as only lasting less than one hour. Many of Simmons’ fans have since been taking to social media to wish the rock legend well, with one tweeting, “Sending you positive vibes & wishing you a speedy recovery! Take care.”

Gene prayers for a speedy recovery. Met you at the guys on the crazy nights tour in Johnson City TN many years ago, it was a blast. I suffer from kidney stones myself and know what you are going through. I wish y’all still came to Freedom Hall in Johnson City, but no such luck. — freak (@freaky516750) October 1, 2019

“Get well soon….All the ice cream u can eat…..What the hell….Its good to be you,” another fan said.

“Glad you got rid of your kidney stone. I know what a b— those can be! Drink more water! Much love,” someone else commented. “Get well soon!”

I hope you are feeling better @genesimmons ! Saying prayers for fast and complete healing, and sending good vibes your way ❤️

Kiss’ Gene Simmons Undergoes Kidney Stones Procedure https://t.co/8CVsoGWcUO — Melissa Greene (@shandi168) October 1, 2019

Notably, this is not the first time that Simmons has suffered with kidney stones. He also had to be treated for them back in 2009. Infamously, after having one of the stones medically removed, Simmons listed it for sale on eBay and it eventually sold for $15,000. However, the rocker donated the entirety of the proceeds to charity.

At this time, neither Kiss nor Simmons appear to have commented on his surgery, but it may only be a matter of time before representatives — or the rock star himself — issue an official statement.