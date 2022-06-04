BLACKPINK Member Talks 'Fighting for Her Life' During Training for Group

✖

Blackpink member Rosé recalled a challenging period in which she had to fight for her place in the group. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 25-year-old Aussie native recounted the hardships she faced after signing on as a trainee at South Korean record label YG Entertainment when she was 15.

"When I got [to Korea], I was like, 'This is quite intense,'" Rosé recalled her first months at YG. "I notice[d] that there [were] 12 other girls who had been training day and night for about five years. And I had just gotten there."

She explained her internal struggles with fear and shame. "If I don't catch up, I'm going to be cut and sent right back to Australia, where I've told all my friends that I'm dropping out of school and working on my music," Rosé said. "I [had] left and I didn't want to fly back [to Australia] without having achieved anything," she added.

"I ended up fighting for my life, training for my life. Because I couldn't accept the fact that I'd just be cut and sent back. So I had no time to slack off. I remember I took every minute and every second to work on my craft so that I [could] make it."And I think it was a good drive. Just the fact that I had flown all the way from Australia gave me more strength [and] determination to strive."

In addition to Vogue Australia, Rosé and the other members of Blackpink graced the cover of Rolling Stone's latest issue as a unit, as well as individually. Rosé went in-depth about her love of and passion for music in a one-on-one video.

"It starts with my love for music; that's what makes me happy," the K-pop star said. "It's like a sense of — what do you call it? — healing. It's something that calms me down during the day, it stops me from thinking." "But with that, I get to do all these amazing things. Photo shoots! Being in front of the television [cameras]! It's really fun, and I'm so grateful to be able to do these things."

She also broached the sensitive subject of life after Blackpink potentially disbands in the future. "I think about it," Rosé admitted. "But I don't think it will be over. Blackpink is family forever. I grew up with them. They're a part of me."

The singer added, "I don't think it'll ever end. It's dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it. But you know, when something is so good and you love it so much, you always think of that side, because you don't want to lose it."