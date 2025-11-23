Big Time Rush Singer Suffers Painful Injury

Big Time Rush had to finish one of their recent concerts as a trio.

Logan Henderson had to go to the hospital after an incident on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Via Entertainment Weekly, Henderson, 36, explained on an Instagram Story what happened during their stop in Kraków, Poland, on Thursday. “Hey, Kraków, thank you for a great show,” he said. “Sorry, I couldn’t stay to finish. I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.”

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

According to TikTok videos posted by fans from the Kraków concert, BTR members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega continued the concert after Henderson had to go to the hospital. Henderson, meanwhile, assured fans he’s “doing okay, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time.” He continued, “It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

Sources told TMZ that the incident occurred toward the end of the show, during one of their high-energy numbers, “Love Me Love Me.” While sliding down a set piece, Henderson hit his leg on something, and his “knee just busted wide open.” The doctor had to close it with a giant suture in order for it to heal properly.

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson and James Maslow of Big Time Rush perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 06, 2025 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Big Time Rush began the European leg of their In Real Life Worldwide Tour earlier this month, and they had an off day on Friday, meaning Henderson was able to rest up for Saturday’s concert in Prague. Fans on TikTok have confirmed that Henderson was on stage tonight, with one user revealing he didn’t dance and didn’t sing every song. Additionally, fans could tell he was in pain, and the guys made some adjustments to the whole show to accommodate him.

The In Real Life Worldwide Tour kicked off over the summer in North America, with Big Time Rush singing every song from every episode of their Nickelodeon series of the same name. Their co-stars, Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, have been opening for them. The tour runs through Dec. 22 before kicking back up in January, when it briefly returns to the U.S. International dates will continue beginning mid-February in Mexico and run through late March in the United Arab Emirates.