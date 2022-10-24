Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms Big Touring News

Beyoncé is set to take Renaissance on tour. According to Entertainment Tonight, she seemingly confirmed the news at a charity auction held on Saturday night. During the event, Beyoncé reportedly confirmed that there would be a Renaissance world tour in the summer of 2023.

Beyoncé acknowledged that there would be a Renaissance tour in 2023 during WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022. One lucky bidder won a concert package to see the singer when she goes on tour next year. The description for the prize read, "a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her 'Renaissance' tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United's national and international destinations around the world."

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

The winning bidder won't just get to see Beyoncé on stage, they'll be able to enjoy an incredible behind-the-scenes look at the event as the superstar's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, will give them a guided backstage tour. As previously stated, the value of the package was listed at $20,000. However, Variety reported that the winner paid between $45,000 and $50,000. Even though Beyoncé has not explicitly announced a tour for Renaissance just yet, this marks the first time that the event has been acknowledged by the singer's team.

Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, was released in July. When she announced her album a month prior to its release, she shared a message on Instagram about the creative process that went into Renaissance. She wrote, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving." Beyoncé continued, "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

The "Break My Soul" singer shared some further details about Renaissance on her official website. She explained that Renaissance is a "three-act project." Although, she did not share when the other two acts may be released.