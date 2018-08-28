Beyonce and Jay-Z Fan Rushes Stage, Chases After Couple

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s show in Atlanta on Saturday featured an uninvited guest, as a fan reportedly jumped on stage and lunged at the two stars.

The power couple was on the first night in Atlanta on their On The Run II Tour, performing to a massive crowd at Mercedes Benz Stadium. In the middle of their song “APES—,” the two clasped hands and walked away from the crowd. In that moment, one man ran up behind them, causing a panic amongst the background dancers and security.

Videos by PopCulture.com

the way Beyoncé’s backup dancers ran to save her and musty… LOYALTY ! pic.twitter.com/lWppNXdPl9 — 𝘻𝘢𝘬⚡️ (@godisfenty) August 26, 2018



The man wore a white jersey and khaki pants. After he was spotted by others on the crowded stage, he tried to run past them toward Beyonce and Jay-Z, but he did not seem to get far. Soon the entire crowd disbursed, and the show temporarily came to a halt.

The moment went viral on social media, where fans tried to interpret the altercation. According to a report by The Blast, no one was hurt in the scuffle. A statement issued after the fact explained that the assailant was “intoxicated.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z took the whole thing in stride. The went on with the show and even showed up the following night for their next tour date. At the exact same moment in the performance, Beyonce turned around, as if she were checking to see if they were followed. The Queen Bey sent one menacing kick into the air, showing what could happen to the next person brave enough to go after her.

Beyonce is her own security.

Don’t try coming for her. pic.twitter.com/RGl8Ebul4E — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) August 27, 2018



“Beyonce is her own security,” one person joked on Twitter. “Don’t try coming for her.”

The OTR II Tour is the second co-headlining stadium tour by hip-hop’s power couple. During their U.S. dates, they are playing songs from Everything Is Love, the collaborative album they put out back in June. However, during the European leg of the tour, they played mostly songs from 4:44 and Lemonade, Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s most recent solo releases respectively.

The tour started on June 6, taking them all throughout the U.K. and Europe. After three nights in France, the couple finished that leg out on July 17. They then took a week off before kicking things off in Washington D.C. Since then, they have played all along the east coast, through parts of the midwest, and finally made it to the south.

For those interested, there are still plenty of places to catch the tour — if you can get your hands on tickets. The Carters are heading to Florida next, with shows in Orlando and Miami. After that there are dates in Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Phoenix, Arizona; California; Seattle, Washington; and Vancouver, B.C. The tour ends on Oct. 4.