Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson Cancels Upcoming Tour Due to Mental Illness: ‘It’s Been Pretty Scary for Awhile’

Brian Wilson, the genius behind The Beach Boys’ most beloved music, was forced to postpone his June tour for mental illness treatment, telling fans it has “been pretty scary for awhile.”

Wilson, 76, had plans to perform the Beach Boys album Pet Sounds in full for the final time with fellow former Beach Boys singers Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin from June 7-23, but those dates have all been postponed. He also has three Greatest Hits Live! shows scheduled for Aug. 9-10, but it is not clear if those dates will still go on as planned. Wilson also announced a joint tour with members of The Zombies from Aug. 31-Sept. 27.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades,” Wilson said in a statement posted on his website and social media pages. “There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.”

He continued, “As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I’m physically stronger than I’ve been in a long time.”

After his last surgery, Wilson said he “started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile,” adding, “I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We’re not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.”

Wilson said he had “every intention” to do these shows and was happy to perform again.

“I’ve been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better,” Wilson continued. “But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. Its something I’ve never dealt with before and we cant quite figure it out just yet.”

The “God Only Knows” songwriter said he plans on resting and working with his doctors.

“I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year,” Wilson concluded. “The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.”

Wilson’s cousin, Beach Boys singer Mike Love, shared a message of support on his own Facebook page.

“Today, I read a message shared by my cousin Brian. My heart is swollen with love, compassion, concern, and thoughtful well wishes for a speedy recovery,” Love wrote. “Brian, you have fought bravely your battle with mental illness, I have no doubts that you will triumph and move gracefully past this speed bump. Let the music that lives deeply inside you carry you to your highest beautiful self, I will carry you in music every night we perform. I am cheering for you!”

Wilson has long fought mental illness. In 1964, he suffered a nervous breakdown at the height of the Beach Boys’ fame, leading to him working on some of the most ambitious material the group ever recorded while the other members toured. Wilson battled substance abuse throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Since the late 1990s, Wilson has been a busy solo artist as his health improved and has been touring regularly since 2004. His most recent studio album, No Pier Pressure, was released in 2015. Last year, he postponed a May tour for back surgery.

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images