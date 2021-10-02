B2K’s Lil Fizz Shares Emotional Apology With Omarion On Stage Over Dating Ex Apryl Jones

It appears that B2K bandmates Omarion and Fizz may have called a truce. The two were embroiled in some type of beef and misunderstanding when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s two children. All three appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during its inaugural season and the following. During the first two seasons, Omarion and Jones were in a relationship but split shortly after they stopped appearing together on the show. Jones claimed Omarion abandoned her and their children without warning.

Flash forward several seasons later, Jones reemerged on the show. She said that she and Fizz were close friends, but rumors persisted that they were platonic. But the two denied such, despite heavy flirting and alleged confirmation from other co-stars and insiders. By the season’s end, Fizz and Jones were living together and finally confirmed they were an item, to the dismay of Fizz’s child’s mother, Moneice Slaughter, and other co-stars. Many believed Jones and Fizz’s relationship was messy and inconsiderate to Omarion.

But Fizz claimed he and Omarion were never close friends. He also said he did not owe Omarion an explanation for his relationship with Omarion’s ex. Jones credited Fizz for helping her put the pieces of her life back together after her split with Omarion. But it was not enough to keep them together and they split within a year.

Per Jones, Fizz couldn’t take the heat. She told Madame Noire: “I think it was a lot of pressure on our relationship…I think that [Omarion] also played a part in it, too, which made him feel like he was putting me in a situation and you know, all of that pressure,” she said. “It was just better to end it and be amicable and walk away from it because it wasn’t going to work.”

Now, Fizz wants to bury the hatchet. Omarion was joined on stage at The Millennium Tour by Fizz on a recent stop when Fizz addressed the situation. “I want to sit here, humbly and sincerely apologize for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family,” Fizz said. Jones has since been linked to Dr. Dre.