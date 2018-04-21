Avicii’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence on DJ’s Death

Avicii’s ex-girlfriend is remembering the late DJ.

Emily Goldberg, who dated the Swedish DJ for two years, took to Instagram Friday writing, “‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them.”

She continued, “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts.”

Goldberg concluded, “Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real.”

The DJ’s rep announced his death in a statement Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read, via Variety. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Entertainment Tonight reports Muscat Hills Resort, where Avicii was staying in Oman, released a statement on their Instagram on Saturday, writing that while they couldn’t provide details about the DJ’s stay due to privacy reasons, “he was extremely kind to all our staff and acted like any of our regular guests.”

“Avicii definitely did seem to be in good spirits while enjoying his time and he was also very friendly with everyone,” the post read. “As much as we enjoyed his company here at Muscat Hills Resort, we are extremely sad to hear and read all the recent news and therefore we would like to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all his fans.”

A cause of death has not been released, but Omani police announced they found no sign of criminal activity involved in the DJ’s sudden passing.

The Blast reports Avicii’s family and team are still gathering the facts about what happened to the young star.

“We absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion of death,” a source told the outlet.

Many music industry legends paid their respects to Bergling’s sudden passing via social media.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” fellow EDM DJ Calvin Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

“So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon,” Madonna tweeted along with a photo of Avicii and herself during a performance.

The electronic dance music superstar shocked his fans when he announced his retirement from live touring in an emotional letter he posted to his website in 2016.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” he wrote. “It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

The DJ suffered from very public health problems, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover.

“To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he says of his decision to quit touring. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”