Ariana Grande Falls Ill, Suddenly Cancels 2 Concerts in Florida

Ariana Grande has postponed two dates on her Sweetener Tour due to a sudden illness.

Live Nation Florida broke the news Tuesday that the “thank u, next” crooner will not perform at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on that night as scheduled, and she was also instructed by doctors to cancel her show at the Amway Center in Orlando that was set to occur on Wednesday.

Grande shared the news on her Instagram Story as well, letting fans know of her sickness and sharing an apology with fans.

“tampa & orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote. “i’m so beyond devastated.”

“i will make this up to you, i promise,” she added. “please forgive. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love. you.”

Live Nation later announced that the rescheduled shoes will now take place on Nov. 24 in Tampa, and Nov. 25 in Orlando, and that refunds are available at the point of purchase. The purchased tickets will also be honored on the new dates.

Grande is next scheduled to perform two upcoming shows at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on May 31 and June 1, and they are scheduled to continue as planned.

The beloved singer has been working nonstop since the release of her latest album, Thank U, Next, just a few months after the release of her Sweetener album. Along with touring the U.S. and Canada on tour, Grande headlined the two weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in Indio, California, in April.

The “NASA” singer is the youngest artist and fourth woman to headline the popular music festival, after Björk, who headlined in 2002 and 2007, Lady Gaga, who performed in 2017 and Beyoncé, who performed in 2018 and released a concert documentary about the performance on Netflix last month.

Grande recently received praise from rising pop sensation Billie Eilish, who revealed her admiration for the singer in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Ariana is a f—ing king!” Eilish told the outlet. “She is just so… God, man, and the s— that she’s been through. I don’t know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly.”

“You can just tell she knows what the f— she’s doing, and even if she doesn’t realize it, she knows what the f— she’s doing. And it’s really impressive,” she added. “She just deals with it so well. It’s so impressive.”

Wishing Ariana a quick recovery from her sickness!