Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour Due to 'Verbal Abuse' and 'Threats of Violence' From His Fans

Anita Baker's The Songstress Tour will carry on without an opening act following issues between her and fans of Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. In the wake of Baker canceling Babyface's performance at a New Jersey show due to technical difficulties last month, the singer spoke out early this week on Twitter regarding threats she had received from his fans. As of Tuesday, she had announced the withdrawal of Babyface from the remaining tour dates through social media. "After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," Baker, 65, tweeted. "Appropriate refunds will be made."

Later, Babyface posted a message regarding the matter on his social media accounts. "I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from 'The Songstress Tour,'" he wrote. "It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media." He added, "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of the tour." Due to technical problems, Babyface's set at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 10, was delayed for a short period, after which the crowd was informed that Babyface's performance would be canceled to allow Baker to perform her entire set. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the "Keeps On Fallin'" artist explained there were issues with getting the video screen to work in time for his performance.

"As advanced as technology is today we are sometimes at its mercy. The video wall was unfortunately not working that day and time wasn't on our side," Babyface noted, adding that he would perform on Friday during the tour's stop in Long Island, New York. "I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita," continued his statement. "I am very much looking forward to continuing our tour together and will see everyone tomorrow." Baker tweeted about the incident a few days later. "the TECH/Video Wall/Glitched," she wrote. "Caused a Delay. Live Nation/Producers took responsibility... I/We/Us went Onstage, ANYway. Late... but, Love PREVAILED."

Despite the pair having performed two shows together since the mishap, Baker said Babyface's fans have been tweeting threats at her. "Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour," she wrote. "As you can see... Some of his fans, are not accepting of the reality, that he is contracted, as special guest support, on My Tour. Some even want to hurt me... Crazyyyy. Town," another tweet from Baker read. On June 30, the Songstress Tour will continue at the United Center in Chicago.