Amy Winehouse's Friends Sued, Allegedly Made Millions Selling Her Belongings

Amy Winehouse's father is suing the late singer's friends. According to the U.S. Sun, the taxi driver, Mitch Winehouse, has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to recover money he says should be paid to the foundation set up in the "Rehab" singer's name. Mitch says Amy's friends Catriona Gourlay and Naomi Parry pocketed some of the millions raised in an auction in Beverly Hills in 2021. One of the items was a dress Amy wore for her final performance in 2011. Also sold were notes written by the singer. Catriona and Naomi reportedly sold more of Amy's belongings in 2023 without her father's knowledge.

Paperwork related to the lawsuit reads, in part: "Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy-related. This year they put more Amy-related items up for auction. Together, the two auctions generated six-figure sums for each of them. The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers. The estate has launched a legal process to clarify the situation. "The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if monies are recovered from either defendant."

The friends in question are known to those familiar with Amy. Naomi wrote a book about the Back to Black artist in 2021. The same book featured a chapter written by Catriona. Catriona claims she was Amy's lover. She also told of her relationship with Amy in a BBC documentary, claiming Amy was confused about sexuality, but that she was happy with Catriona.

Amy first found success in the U.K. before working with music producer Salaam Remi of EMI and achieved worldwide success. She's known for her jazz influence, which is clear in her vocal ability.

Amy's struggles with drugs and alcohol were long documented. After several stints in rehab, she died from alcohol poisoning when she was just 27 in 2011.