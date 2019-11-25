AMAs 2019: Halsey Covers Herself in Paint, Social Media Loves It

Halsey tried something a little different with her performance at the American Music Awards of 2019 on Sunday, and fans were here for it. The singer did a rendition of “Graveyard” on a set that started out all-white, but by the time she was done every inch of it was covered in paint. Viewers loved the messy display.

Halsey took the stage at the 2019 AMAs on Sunday for a performance as well as an acceptance speech. She wore white pants, a white sports bra and a white work shirt buttoned just a the collar, allowing it to flow freely as she moved.

Halsey was accompanied by a dancer dressed exactly like her, who even had their hair dyed purple to match hers. They moved around the stage with frantic speed, slathering each other and every available surface in paint of all different colors.

By the end of “Graveyard,” the set looked like an abstract painting, and Halsey was at its center. Fans cheered both in the room and on social media for the “innovative performance.”



“HALSEY’S PERFORMANCE IS ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCES OF THE NIGHT I DON’T MAKE THE RULES,” one fan tweeted.

“I saw the buckets and literally went ‘SHE’S GONNA PAINT,’” added another.

It’s crazy when the thing you love the most was that @halsey performance ✨ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/pN6bRFfr4N — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

“Halsey’s performances are always so beautiful and unique. she follows her concept and creativity at all times. this is absolutely PERFECT,” a third person wrote.

In addition to her performance, Halsey turned heads with her acceptance speech when she won the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Song on Sunday. She seemed to take a thinly-veiled shot at the Grammy Awards for leaving her off of the nominations list for 2020, and fans did not miss the hint.

“I am so thankful to the AMA’s because they are the world’s largest fan voted awards show,” she said pointedly. “I’m thankful to the fans because they’re the people who really give a shit about the music and I’m thankful for the AMAs for giving them a voice.”

how much paint do you want?

halsey: yes. #AMAs — bogi 🦥 (@BogiTheBest) November 25, 2019

Halsey had already expressed her outrage over the nominations snub on Twitter when the list came out. At the time, she encouraged her fans not to make a big stink about it.

“My fans. Please do not waste your anger or frustration,” she began. “I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You’re here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song.”

The AMAs are live on Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.