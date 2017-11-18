Music

Rockers Mourn Late AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young

The music world is reeling after the death of Malcolm Young, the co-founder and rhythm guitarist of AC/DC.

Young died after a years-long battle with dementia, with the legendary Australian rock band confirming the news on Saturday.

The rock legend played on every classic AC/DC album, including Back in Black and Highway to Hell, so his impact on the rock genre was tremendous. In the wake of his passing, numerous rock favorites took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Young.

“I have to go. I am losing it that Malcolm is gone,” Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine wrote. “I hate this.”

Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy wrote, “Wow…just got off stage here in Brisbane, Australia (of all places) to the shocking news of Malcolm Young’s passing. So sad…one of the great rhythm guitar players of all time.”

Artists from following generations also chimed in with their tributes to the late rockstar.

“We are deeply saddened to have heard the news of the passing of Malcolm Young from AC/DC,” Dropkick Murphys wrote in a joint statement. “Malcolm was the heart and soul of AC/DC and as fine an example as any to rhythm guitarists everywhere. Rock In Peace, Malcolm. Hope we see you up there.”

