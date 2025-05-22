A Major Hip-Hop Artist Just Took the Stand in Diddy’s Trial

Not everyone in hip hop follows the motto of not “snitching,” a street term referred to by participating in a legal case that may jeopardize a comrade, past or present. Kid Cudi proved so today when he testified about his experiences interacting with disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs while he was dating Combs’ ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Cassie and Cudi reportedly dated for about a year in 2011 while she was on a break from Diddy. They’d first met in the industry in 2008 when she was a new artist.

In her $30 million lawsuit against Diddy for sex trafficking and rape, Cassie alleged that Diddy became enraged when he learned she was dating Cudi and blew up his car. Cudi later confirmed in a news report that it was true. In his testimony, he gave more details about the incident.

Cudi took the stand and told rapt jurors how his Porsche was bombed with a Molotov cocktail — and he immediately knew Diddy “had something to do with it.” He explained, “The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail,” he said in Manhattan federal court, per The New York Post.

Jurors were shown photos of the damaged car. At the time, Cudi was visiting the home of his ex-girlfriend’s sister.

“I reached out to Sean Combs after my car caught fire and told him we needed to finally meet up and talk,” Cudi, 41, said. “He’d been wanting to talk to me. After the fire, I thought this is getting out of hand and I need to talk to him.”

Eventually, they met at the exclusive SoHo House in Hollywood, where Cudi testified he was escorted into the room by Diddy’s security guard D-Roc. “Sean Combs was staring out the window with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain,” Cudi told jurors.

During the meeting, Cudi alleged, “(Combs’) whole point was we were homies, you know that was my girl,” he said. “I let him know she told me they were broken up and I took her word for it, adding that Diddy was “very calm … it was weird he was so calm.”

Cassie entered the room, leaving Cudi “upset to find out she had kinda went back to (Combs.)” According to Cudi, Cassie told him, “We fell in love, things just happened.” He later added Diddy told him the whole ordeal was Cassie’s fault and that she “played” both of them.

At the end, the two men shook hands and Cudi asked, looking Diddy straight in the eyes, while holding his hand: “What are we going to do about my car?” As for how Diddy responded, he said, “He looked back at me with a cold stare,” Cudi recounted, “and said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ He said ‘Wait, I thought we were cool, is there a problem?’”

The two rappers didn’t meet again until a couple of years later at the SoHo House where Diddy apologized. “He said, ‘Man, I just want to apologize for everything, all that bulls–t,’” Cudi recounted.

Cudi also testified that Cassie confided in him about Diddy’s alleged physical abuse of her, telling him that Diddy often “kicked and punched” her. He admitted he didn’t like the way Diddy treated Cassie and that he was in love with her during their time together.