'90s Rockstar Dies From Diabetes Complications: Michael Ward Was 57

A musician who helped craft one of the biggest rock albums of the 1990s has died. Guitarist Michael Ward, formerly of The Wallflowers, died on April 1. The band shared news of his passing on Facebook, following a death announcement from his sister, Tracy Ward Hartfiel (per Stereogum).

"Michael Ward has left this plane," she wrote on Facebook. "It's with tremendous sorrow that I let you know complications from diabetes took his life last night. Obviously, we are all in shock and overcome with grief. This is all I can handle writing right now. Please tell the people you love just how much they mean to you."

Ward played with many artists over the years, including Sara Bareilles, Ben Harper, John Hiatt and School of Fish. However, he will go down in rock music history for playing on The Wallflowers' 1996 album Bringing Down the Horse and its follow-up (Breach). Bringing Down the Horse went 4× Platinum (per the RIAA) and featured the hit "One Headlight," which won two Grammys in 1998 (Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals).

"With love and gratitude the Wallflowers say farewell to the great and singular Michael Ward," the band's statement read. "Michael's role and talents will forever remain a crucial part of the band's history. His contributions to music began before his time with the Wallflowers and continued long after his time with the band. Listening to Thin Lizzy on a sorrowful day.

"Rest now Mike. Much love to his family and his two children."