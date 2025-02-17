600-Pound Rapper Dave Blunts Hospitalized Again

Dave Blunts still can’t put down the cup. The 600-pound rapper, best known for his single “The Cup,” his beef with rapper Kankan, and his general employment of homophobic and transphobic lyrics for shock value, has become an infamous figure on TikTok. He has been in the hospital numerous times since first going viral in 2023, including for heart failure.

In one of his traditionally long Instagram captions, the 23-year-old rapper said “As I lay here in my hospital bed for the 1000th time I start to realize that this time is more devastating than any other previous hospital visit, not because of my deteriorating health no but because I made a promise that my album would still come out on Friday but due to my health I haven’t been able to finish my album…” He did not end up releasing said album.

The rapper has recently gone viral for being in such poor health that he performs on stage while sitting down attached to an oxygen tank. He is also known for his beef with Snoop Dogg, who posted a video of Blunts on stage with the caption “Put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew [sic]…that chair gone break soon.” Blunts later yelled “get the f— off my d—, Snoop Dogg!” on stage during a performance at Chicago’s fourth annual Juice WLRD Day, a festival that honors the late rapper.

Blunts recently expressed his desire to crowd surf on his next tour, saying “My fans got me.”