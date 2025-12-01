26-Year-Old Rapper Dies Under Unclear Circumstances: What We Know About POORSTACY’s Death

Fans and loved ones are mourning the loss of upcoming rapper POORSTACY. TMZ reports many suspect the 26-year-old may have taken his own life, though his cause of death has yet to be determined or revealed publicly.

POORSTACY, real name Carlito Milfort, was an up and coming rapper from Florida. His death was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, with the Boca Raton Police Dept. telling TMZ he died early Saturday.

A Boca Raton hotel worker tells TMZ he was transported to a local hospital for a medical emergency Saturday morning. At the time, he had been staying at the hotel for 10 days with a woman and a toddler. No one else was hospitalized.

Social media users who have been commenting on POORSTACY’s most recent Instagram post are indicating they believe he died by suicide. He was an up-and-coming artist from Palm Beach who blended genres like emo rap, punk rock, and punk rap. He was featured on the Bill & Ted Face the Music movie soundtrack, which earned a Grammy nomination. He also worked often with Travis Barker. His biggest song, “Don’t Look at Me,” has over 51 million streams on Spotify alone. His final Instagram post was from August. His biggest collab with Barker was titled “Choose Life.”

One Instagram user with the handle @rob.crisis commented on POORSTACY’s last post, writing, “I love you so much dude, I’m still in denial, I wanna call you so bad rn” Another Instagram user with the handle @justinsofloo, commented, “We’re supposed to beat the odds together brother, I need you HERE” Another user, @scashki commented, “You’re supposed to come to Korras first birthday party. No No No No No you’re supposed to be here 😢. Please my friend be at peace. Please.” @gobe945 wrote on Instagram, “Love u forever brother.”