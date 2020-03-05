Chris Cornell's Wife Vicky Slams Soundgarden in Lawsuit, Claims Band Members Never Reached out After Husband's Death

Chris Cornell's wife Vicky has slammed his Soundgarden bandmates in her ongoing lawsuit against them, claiming that none of the members ever reached out to her after his death. According to TMZ, court documents stated that Vicky says that she didn't get so much as a text from them, following Cornell's passing. She also alleges that the band charged her private flight to Cornell's memorial as a tour expense, rather than paying for it out of their own pockets.

Furthermore, she also claims that Cornell didn't sign a written partnership agreement with the rest of the band members, because he "was tired of others unfairly capitalizing on his creative talents, or in his words, 'the stupid communist bulls—.'"

The main basis of Vicky's lawsuit is over unpaid royalties, but the band fired back by saying that she made an error when she filed her suit in Florida, as the band is based out of Seattle, Washington. She then responded by saying that she filed correctly, because Cornell wrote the songs in Florida.

Vicky posted about what she has been going through with the lawsuit, on Instagram, praising her family for being the "silver lining during the storm."

"This was not the way I would have chosen to move forward. But I will not be pushed aside for someone else’s convenience or gain," she added. "I will not sacrifice our children’s futures for someone else’s greed. And I will not let someone else make me feel shame because the man I loved was taken from all of us too soon."

Cornell tragically passed away in 2017, at the age of 52. His death was later ruled a suicide by the coroner's office. His family, however, has stated that they never noticed him exhibiting any suicidal tendencies. Vicky has previously stated that she believes Atavan — medication he'd been taking — might have caused a negative side-effect that ultimately led to his death.

“My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm,” she said in a previous interview with PEOPLE. “This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.” Vicky believes that if her husband had not relapsed on drugs that night, he would not have died.

"He didn’t want to die," she added. "If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power."