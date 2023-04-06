'You're Killing Me': McKaley Miller and Anne Heche Lead Interesting Thriller (Review)

Since Anne Heche's tragic death in August 2022, fans have seen her in two new movies — Frankie Meets Jack and Supercell. On April 7, fans will see Heche in another film called You're Killing Me, which also stars McKaley Miller who is known for her time on The CW series Heart of Dixie. Heche is not in the movie the entire time but makes an impact and helps gives the movie a strong spark.

You're Killing Me focuses on Eden (Miller), a student at Torrington Prep looking to get into the elite Pennbrooke College. She has been waitlisted at the school, which leads her to approach fellow student Barrett Schroder (Brice Anthony Heller) as she's looking to get a letter of recommendation from his very wealthy parents (Heche and Durmot Mulroney). Eden then decides to go to Barrett's "Heaven and Hell" party with her best friend Zara (Keyara Milliner), but as this is going on, police are looking for a missing Torrington Prep student named Melissa Brown (Kali Tehrane).

During the party, Eden tries to get into the good graces of Barrett, while Zara distracts Barrett's best friend Gooch (Will Deusner). Things take a turn for the worse when Melissa's sister crashes the party and Eden finds Zara sloppy drunk. As Eden is taking care of Zara, she stumbles on Gooch's phone and discovers that he and Barrett are linked to Melissa's disappearance. Barrett and his friends realize she has the phone, which leads to an interesting cat-and-mouse game throughout the night.

Miller is a strong lead actress who seems comfortable in horror/thriller films. She had to take on Octavia Spencer in the 2019 movie Ma, so she has the experience of battling intense individuals. As mentioned, Heche is not seen throughout most of the film, but when she appears on screen, she and Mulroney change the pace of the film. Heche and Mulroney are seasoned veterans who know how to play complex characters. If anything, fans should watch this movie because of their work in it.

You're Killing Me is only 94 minutes long, and should have been 10-15 minutes longer because there were a few scenes that felt gave a slightly empty feeling. Also, the ending does leave some questions about Eden and Zara's future. Overall, You're Killing Me is a strong thriller with a talented cast. It also shows why Heche was nominated and won multiple awards during her long career in Hollywood.