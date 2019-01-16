Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Spotted Filming ‘Bad Boys For Life’ in Atlanta

Bad Boys For Life stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are bringing life back to their famous on-screen characters, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, for the third installment of the movie franchise.

According to TMZ, the two, who are well into their 50s, were bringing the heat in Atlanta on Monday, showing off their youthful stunts and skills on set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans have anticipated this production coming to fruition for a while now, especially after the actors were dropping hints left and right.

The 1995 release of Bad Boys was the first to hit the box office, followed by Bad Boys II in 2003. Twenty-five years later, the boys are back at it with the new chapter set to hit theaters January 2020.

President of Columbia Pictures, Sanford Panitch revealed in an earlier statement just what makes the upcoming film so separate from its first two installments.

“If we’re going to make another Bad Boys after 15 years,”Panitch said. “It’s got to be next level great.”

In 2018, a Bad Boys spin-off pilot starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba called L.A.’s Finest was put in place by NBC, but didn’t not get picked up. Not long after, Charter Communications took notice and will air its first 13 episodes sometime this year.

Union — who plays Syd Burnett, Marcus Burnett’s sister — shared her feelings on continuing Syd’s story in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I wanted another life for Syd. Let’s create a mythology set apart from Miami but still connected and rooted in the Bad Boys tone and vibe, but see how she stands up on her own,” Union said. “And then let’s find a bad—, boss woman to partner with her.”

That’s where Alba comes into play. The actress has stepped away from sets in recent years and stayed busy with raising her family and growing her business — The Honest Company — but for Union, Alba will sign on the dotted lines.

“Ninety percent of why I decided to sign onto this show is Gabrielle Union,” Alba admits. “I just felt like it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Something else to get excited about in regards to the Bad Boys for Life film, is fan-favorite, Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard. He’s returning to the third installment and fans are pumped about it. In an interview with Pantoliano close to the time Bad Boys II was released, he mentioned how well things worked out for that film, even calling it better than the first.

“It worked out so well. I think it’s an even better film than the first. It sure is a lot of fun,” he said. “We’re all a little older now, being seven years on, Michael has had his five hit pictures since, Martin’s got a great part, Will’s just terrific — it all worked out wonderfully.”

“We really capitalized on the elements of the first film with the guys getting into trouble and then me having to get them out of it. Of course, this time there’s a twist — Martin and I are both in Anger Management classes,” he continued.

Forget the #10YearChallenge, this cast is showing everyone they’ve still got it over two decades later.