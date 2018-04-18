What Time Does New ‘Jurassic World 2’ Trailer Drop

Jurassic World fans can’t wait for tomorrow’s release of of the third trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is scheduled for sometime on Wednesday, April 18.

The official Jurassic World Twitter account confirmed the trailer’s release date last Friday, though they never specified a time. However, some inferences can be made from the date and circumstances of this release, as well as the pattern followed in previous trailer reveals.

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came on Dec. 7 2017. It was released just days before Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi hit theaters, presumably to ensure that it would play before each screening of the movie and reach a massive audience. For those that follow trailers online, it simply appeared on YouTube.

The second trailer was actually an extended TV preview, which aired during the Super Bowl in the beginning of February. This was only added to the Internet later, after it had made its maximum impact in the highly coveted spot.

Judging by this pattern, the third and final trailer for the next Jurassic installment will likely hit social media around midday on Wednesday. The folks at ScreenRant have specifically predicted that it will show up some time between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET, meaning 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT, and 5 a.m. – 8 a.m. PT.

The trailer will probably go live on the hour at some point during these slots. There are no other live events scheduled for the day that Universal Pictures is likely to plan the trailer around, and excitement for the film has already reached a fever pitch as it is.

While this will be another release straight to the Internet, the trailer will still benefit from some big audiences before it gets to theaters itself. Just nine days after it drops, Avengers: Infinity War will finally premiere, and millions of fans around the world will undoubtedly see the Jurassic World trailer as they find their seats.

The second installment in the franchise revival has fans particularly excited, as Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role from the 1993 original. While the original Jurassic Park movies were made one-by-one, Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and co-wrote Fallen Kingdom, has said that these movies were planned as a trilogy from the beginning.

“I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were making the first movie, ‘This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here’s the end of the end.’ This is where we want to go,” Trevorrow explained in an interview around Christmas. “I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested.”